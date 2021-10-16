Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.52

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $11.06. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4,961 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

