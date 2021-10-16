Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.26. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 12,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.18.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

