Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 48350316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.