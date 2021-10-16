Kryptomon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $230,025.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,693,305 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

