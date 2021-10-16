KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.