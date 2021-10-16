Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $154.95 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $339.87 or 0.00557731 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $154.95 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00076081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.59 or 1.00029428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.13 or 0.06288601 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00027530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

