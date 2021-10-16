Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $411,052.09 and $1.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00206078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

