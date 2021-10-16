L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

