Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

LH stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

