Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.00

Shares of Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 33,213 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.01.

About Lakehouse (LON:LAKE)

Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.