Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0022

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $169,628.56 and approximately $3,418.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

