Landshare (LAND) Price Hits $3.22 on Exchanges

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $203,114.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landshare has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00093086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,788,616 coins and its circulating supply is 860,860 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

