Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Buys 655,484 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 565.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655,484 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.59% of AerCap worth $39,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. 1,602,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

