Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,647 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 7.9% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.72% of Delta Air Lines worth $198,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 632,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 156,073 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,860,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

