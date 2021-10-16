Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $53.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $53,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $460,000.

IEUR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 545,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,738. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

