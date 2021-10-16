Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases Shares of 229,868 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,765,000. Illumina makes up 4.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.16% of Illumina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.93. 662,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

