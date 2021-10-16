Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,343 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 7,582,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,302. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

