Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $98,580,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 212.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $42.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,538.34. 233,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,325.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,303.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.