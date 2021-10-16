Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Reduces Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lowered its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,567 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold makes up approximately 2.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 3.01% of Eldorado Gold worth $54,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,329,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 2,106,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

