Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 1,837,581 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837,581 shares during the period. Enel Américas accounts for 0.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.14% of Enel Américas worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 5,036,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

