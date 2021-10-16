Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 2,966 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

SSO traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $129.16. 2,019,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,863. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $133.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

