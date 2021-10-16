Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 530,596 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530,596 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $140,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 162,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 166,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 11,552,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,818. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

