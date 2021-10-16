Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 74,228 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,228 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 3.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $564.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,567. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

