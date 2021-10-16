Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.69

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$179.69 and traded as low as C$179.25. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.25, with a volume of 2,459 shares trading hands.

LAS.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

