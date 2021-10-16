Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 102 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,252,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,101.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,137.74. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $885.00 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

