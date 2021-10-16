Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 75,927 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,927 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

