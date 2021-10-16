Legal & General Group Plc Buys 22,974 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

