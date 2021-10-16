Legal & General Group Plc Buys 328,450 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

