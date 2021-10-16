Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

