Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.