Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

