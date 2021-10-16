Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,574 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.33% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

