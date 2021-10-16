Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of InterDigital worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at about $42,383,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $68.44 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

