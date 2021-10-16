Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of Granite Construction worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,147,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 595.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 153.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

