Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.07 Million Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,159 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.58 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

