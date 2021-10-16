Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.24 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

