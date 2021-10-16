Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

