Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

