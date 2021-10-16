Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Barnes Group worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of B stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

