Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,997 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Hilltop worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

