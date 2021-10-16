Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 497.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 108,457 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.