Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Xperi worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xperi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.62 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

