Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,807 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Semtech worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.06 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

