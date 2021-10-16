Legal & General Group Plc Sells 34,358 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of New Relic worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

