Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,021 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Noah worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

