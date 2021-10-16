Legal & General Group Plc Sells 69,730 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

