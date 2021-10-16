Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,174 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of CareDx worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CareDx by 582.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 187,644 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $11,348,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -394.44 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

