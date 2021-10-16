Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Gentherm worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $89.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

