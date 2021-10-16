Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of United Natural Foods worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

