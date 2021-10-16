L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Up 173.3% in September

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LNFA stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

