Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.55. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 3,661 shares.

The company has a market cap of $85.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,338 shares of company stock valued at $191,667. 52.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

